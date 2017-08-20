Fire damages four homes in East Oahu



The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating what caused a two-alarm fire in East Oahu that affected four homes.

It was initially reported just after 4:30 p.m. from a home on Kalaniwai Place, behind Kalani High School.

Crews arrived to find heavy white smoke emanating from a home.

By the time the fire was declared under control at 6:22 p.m., it had damaged a total of four homes. Two suffered significant damage, while two more had minor damage to their roof.

No one was hurt. We’re told residents were home when the fire broke out but managed to get out safely.

The American Red Cross is assisting those affected.