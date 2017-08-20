Road Work for the Week: Aug. 19-25



PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

OAHU

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) AIEA

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kaimakani Street Overpass on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

2) EWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kualakai Parkway Underpass and the Kunia/Waipahu/Ewa offramp (Exit 5) on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Houghtailing Street Underpass and Aala Street Overpass on Sunday night, Aug. 20, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail improvements.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24-hour shoulder closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Vineyard Boulevard offramp (Exit 20B), Liliha Street Overpass, and the Aala Street Overpass on Friday, Aug. 18, through Friday, Aug. 25, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

5) WAIMALU (WEEKEND WORK)

Two left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Pearlridge/Pearl City/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the H-1/H-2 Split and the Kunia Interchange on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, Aug. 20, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for striping work.

2) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, Aug. 20, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, Aug. 20, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail replacements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the the Halekou Interchange and the Halawa Interchange on Monday night, Aug. 21, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for lighting work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Haleakala Avenue and Nanakuli Avenue on Sunday night, Aug. 20, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for utility work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) AINA HAINA TO WAIMANALO

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Ainakoa Street and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HAWAII KAI

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Makapuu Lighthouse Road and Hanauma Bay Road on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kalaloa Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Monday night, Aug. 21, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) KAAAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Kaaawa Valley Road and Trout Farm Road on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KAAAWA TO PUPUKEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kina Place and Kuilima Drive on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Lanes may be closed on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Puuhale Road on Friday night, Aug. 18, through Sunday morning, Aug. 20, and Monday night, Aug. 21, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

5) PEARL CITY TO WAIPIO

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waiawa Road and Ka Uka Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 21, through Thursday, Aug. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Arizona Street and Center Drive, for The Rail project.

Up to two eastbound lanes closed on Saturday night, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One westbound lane closed on Saturday night, Aug. 19, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound lane closed on Saturday night, Aug. 19, and Monday night, Aug. 21, through Friday morning, Aug. 25 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway on Sunday night, Aug. 20, through Monday morning, Aug. 21, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for LED lighting replacement work.

2) KALIHI

Roving closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between Kalihi Street and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday night, Aug. 21, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU TO MAUNAWILI

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between South Beretania Street and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) MAUNAWILI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Kalanianaole Highway on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lighting replacements.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) KALIHI

Roving closure on Sand Island Access Road in both directions between Nimitz Highway and Makepono Street on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KALIHI (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closures on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction between Auiki Street and Kaliawa Street on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Ala Auana Street between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Friday night, Aug. 18, through Sunday morning, Aug. 20, and Monday night, Aug. 21, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Friday night, Aug. 18, through Sunday morning, Aug. 20, and Monday night, Aug. 21, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Friday night, Aug. 18, through Sunday morning, Aug. 20, and Monday night, Aug. 21, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Lagoon Drive on Friday night, Aug. 18, through Sunday morning, Aug. 20, and Monday night, Aug. 21, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, Aug. 18, through Sunday morning, Aug. 20, and Monday night, Aug. 21, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

KAUAI

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY —

1) KALAHEO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between Koloa Road and Halewili Road on Sunday night, Aug. 20, through Friday morning, Aug. 25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for repaving work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) LUMAHAI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 5 and Mile Marker 6 on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for retaining wall construction.

2) PRINCEVILLE

Lane closure on Kuhio Highway in the westbound direction between Ka Haku Road and Hanalei Plantation Road on Monday, Aug. 21, through Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway reconstruction work.

MAUI

— HANA HIGHWAY —

1) KAHULUI

Alternating lane closure on Hana Highway in both directions in the vicinity of the Haleakala Highway intersection on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for cold plane and resurfacing work.

2) HAIKU

Alternating lane closures on Hana Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 14 and Mile Marker 15 on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

HAWAII ISLAND

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 5 and Mile Marker 12 on Monday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 25, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment.