Strom-Okimoto’s OT goal leads Rainbow Wahine to victory over Fairfield

For the second consecutive game, the UH Rainbow Wahine soccer team fell behind 1-0, and for the second consecutive game, the ‘Bows prevailed with a dramatic overtime victory. After falling behind 1-0 to Fairfield in the de-facto ‘Ohana Hotels by Outrigger Shootout championship game, UH got goals from Sonest Furtado in the 77th minute and Raisa Strom-Okimotoin the 100th minute for the thrilling victory.

Fairfield struck first in the 54th minute when Julia Kleczkowski took a pass from Shannon Ryan, got behind the UH defense, and beat Hawai’i goalkeeper Alexis Mata.

After trailing for more than 20 minutes, Mikaelah Johnson-Griggs played a cross from the right side and Furtado connected with a header into the back of the net to even the score.

UH had a few promising opportunities but couldn’t find the game-winner until the 100th minute. Leialoha Medeiros attempted bicycle kick on a pass into the box, but was unable to connect. The ball, however, bounced straight to Strom-Okimoto who one-timed it from 25 yards just under the far post. It was the second goal of the young season for Strom-Okimoto, who took home tournament MVP honors.

UH held a 15-1 advantage in shots in the game, including 7-6 in shots on goal. Mata made five saves in the victory, including three in the second half.

Hawai’i’s Deutsch and Fairfield’s Jenn Wahlig and Alex Madden were all given yellow cards in the hard-fought match.

The Rainbow Wahine continue action next week with the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Soccer Classic, facing Pacific on Aug. 24 and Seattle U on Aug. 28.

Ohana Hotels by Outrigger Shootout All-Tournament Team

Gabby Rodriguez (HBU)

Brianna DeWaal (UVU)

Tori Smith (UVU)

Doriana Maul (UVU)

Julia McGuire (Fairfield)

Alex Madden (Fairfield)

Julia Kleczkowski (Fairfield)

Taylor Mason (UH)

Sarah Lau (UH)

Izzy Deutsch (UH)

MVP: Raisa Strom-Okimoto (UH)