Ask a Specialist: Could Your Child Have Crossed Eyes?

By Published:

What should you do if you think your child has crossed eyes?  August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month and it’s a good time to learn about “Strabismus” or crossed eyes.  Find out more with Dr. Malcolm Ing, pediatric ophthalmologist and staff member at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

With the start of a new school year, it’s important to have your children’s eyes checked out.  If you are looking for an eye specialist to help protect you and your children’s vision, you can call The Queen’s Referral line at 691-7117.  This great service can help you find not only an eye doctor but other specialists as well.  Call 691-7117.

 

