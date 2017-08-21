Ask a Specialist: Could Your Child Have Crossed Eyes?

What should you do if you think your child has crossed eyes? August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month and it’s a good time to learn about “Strabismus” or crossed eyes. Find out more with Dr. Malcolm Ing, pediatric ophthalmologist and staff member at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

