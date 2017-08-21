Campbell’s Adkins-Kupuka’a receives first collegiate offer from Rainbow Warriors

Campbell sophomore sensation Poki’i Adkins-Kupuka’a received his first collegiate scholarship offer Monday afternoon and it came courtesy the home team.

The University of Hawaii extended the offer according to Sabers head coach Darren Johnson, who told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that the long awaited offer brought the 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver and kick returner to tears at practice.

Adkins-Kupuka’a leads the state with 399 receiving yards and four touchdowns in three games and according to the Hawaii Prep World record books set a new Campbell single-game receiving record with 204 yards in a 26-20 win over Farrington two weeks ago.

Adkins-Kupuka’a and his Sabers will play at Waianae this Friday on statewide television. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm on Spectrum OC16.