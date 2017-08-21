Da Spot, Uncle Clay’s among eateries to be featured at The Lanai @ Ala Moana

Ala Moana Center is getting ready to open its newest dining area, and on Monday, we learned who will be inside.

Ten eateries will be featured in The Lanai @ Ala Moana when it officially opens on Oct. 27 in the former Shirokiya space on Mall Level 2.

The 18,000-square-foot space will offer seating for up to 450 customers with the option to sit in a dining hall or al fresco beneath festival lighting.

“As food halls continue to increase in popularity across the U.S., we look forward to unveiling Oahu’s newest communal dining concept in the Center’s Diamond Head Wing,” said Francis Cofran, senior general manager of Ala Moana Center. “The Lanai @ Ala Moana will have an artisanal and unique vibe where locals and visitors will be able to relax and explore an eclectic array of options, including popular local foodie favorites served alongside eateries new to Hawaii and one of Oahu’s first agave bars.”

The planned eateries are:

Agave & Vine: Hand-crafted cocktails, tequila, wine, and craft beers

Ahi & Vegetable: Fresh, high-quality tuna served in an assortment of sushi, sashimi, rolls, poke, and bentos with a side of salad or rice. Cooked foods include teriyaki chicken and beef, grilled fish (ahi and salmon), and more.

BRUG: A popular Japanese-style bakery and cafe from Hokkaido featuring artisan baked goods, soups, sandwiches, cold-brewed coffee, and jelly drinks.

Da Spot: Exotic food and smoothies.

HiTEA Cafe: This Maui-based eatery offers freshly prepared stir-fry dishes with a mix of shrimp, meat, and vegetables, along with fresh fruit juices, smoothies, and tea.

Ike's Place: New to Hawaii, this San Francisco eatery is known for made-to-order sandwich options ranging from turkey to mozzarella sticks or jalapeño poppers topped with the brand's famous "dirty sauce."

Mahaloha Burger: This locally inspired menu features 100-percent free-range beef from Hawaii island, a variety of sides including sweet potato, onion rings, french fries, and tater tots, and shakes.

Sobaya: An authentic Japanese noodle house that specializes in soba (buckwheat), udon, and ramen noodles in soup with a variety of toppings, including popular tempura options.

Teppanyaki Farmer: An open kitchen concept where customers can watch their meal being prepared with locally available, farm-fresh products.

Uncle Clay's House of Pure Aloha: All-natural Hawaiian shave ice and locally made ice cream.