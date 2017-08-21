Flash flood warning issued for Maui, Kauai

Click here for KHON2’s Interactive Radar.

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for Kauai and Maui.

The flash flood warning for Kauai remains in effect until 5 p.m.

At 2:57 p.m., heavy rain continues to fall over the island. The USGS gage on Hanalei River showed a spike to levels well above what is needed to close Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge. On east Kauai, low water crossings on Loop Road at Wailua River are inundated. Avoid unnecessary travel over east and north Kauai.

This warning includes the entire island of Kauai.

As a result, Hanalei School closed early Monday. Students residing in Hanalei and Wainiha who attend Kapaa Middle and High schools were also released early.

Meanwhile the flash flood warning for Maui remains in effect until 5:30 p.m.

At 2:32 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over Upcountry Maui with rates greater than 3 inches per hour falling over drainages flowing into Makawao and Pukalani. Heavy rain has also developed over the West Maui Mountains and over the Ulupalakua and Wailea areas. Rainfall is expected to continue through the afternoon hours.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Kahului, Honokohau, Kahakuloa, Haliimaile, Lahaina, Paia, Wailuku, Keokea, Olowalu, and Waihee.