For a few minutes on Monday, parts of America was in the dark!

The first total solar eclipse in 99 years to cross coast-to-coast and the first to pass through any part of the lower 48 states in 38 years lived up the hype.

This morning on Wake Up2 2day, Mike Shanahan, Bishop Museum Planetarium Director joined us in studio to talk about Hawaii’s partial solar eclipse.

Shanahan said the sun would be obscured with the sun rising in Honolulu at 6:20 a.m. on the morning of August 21 in partial eclipse, with about one-third of the sun’s disk blocked by the moon.

For the next hour, viewers using safe viewing devices (and a clear eastern horizon – the sun will still be low in the east, in this hour after dawn) will see the moon slowly uncover the sun by 7:25 a.m. in Honolulu the eclipse will be over. Shanahan says there will not be another total, even partial eclipse of the sun, seen from Hawaii until the year 2024, so it’s our last chance in about seven years to see even a partial eclipse of the sun.