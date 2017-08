Four-legged surfers are getting ready to ride the waves. It’s almost time for the SurFur competition at the Duke’s Oceanfest. It’s a popular event, where furry friends are the participants! Organizer Kelli Bullock, Dan Nykolayko and his dog Cherie, along with Michael Uy and his dog, Guinness World Record Surf Dog Abbie, joined Wake Up 2day. They talked about the event and how to train your furry friends to surf.

Advertisement