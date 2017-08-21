Hawaii Agricultural Foundation hosts EAT THINK DRINK: Show Me the Green at The Modern Honolulu

The Modern Honolulu in Waikiki will host a unique event on the night of August 28. The focus will be on the fusion of food and technology.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Denise Yamaguchi, executive director of the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation joined us in studio to talk about EAT THINK DRINK: Show Me the Green.

Yamaguchi says the event will bring venture capital experts together and help local entrepreneurs, who are spear heading new disruptive food technologies, to identify the resources they need to grow a strong, financially viable business model. The event consists of two parts, starting with a panel discussion followed by an interactive dine-around.

Five industry leaders who will lead the discussion, including the keynote speaker, Lou Cooperhouse, who is the executive director at Rutgers Food Innovation Center and previously served as a consultant to the Maui Food Innovation Center.

Disruptive innovation replaces an existing idea or product with something that is the first-of-its-kind, more efficient and maybe even uses new technology to revive an old technique.

An example that comes to mind is a vegetarian burger that still maintains the taste of a burger but contains zero trace of beef.

Yamaguchi has invited real-life food innovators to display their products at EAT THINK DRINK, including Ko Hana Rum, Kunoa Cattle Company and Maui Raw Macadamia Nut Spreads.

Yamaguchi says they have chefs from six of Honolulu’s most popular restaurants including Chef Keaka Lee from The Pig and The Lady, who will be putting theory to practice using dishes that incorporate these innovative food products.

You can read more about the event, including chef and speaker bios, and purchase your tickets by visiting www.onorevolution.

Tickets are on sale for $55, which includes all-you-can-eat food and bottomless drinks.