Hawai’i’s voyaging canoe Hokule’a is in Maui on Saturday night. It’s the start of her Mahalo Hawaii sail around the state.

Crewmembers are seeing that their mission of Malama Honua lives on.

A lei of aloha around Hokule’a and Maui’s voyaging canoe Mo’okiha O Pi’ilani are her welcome back to Honolua bay, the bay from where Hokule’a departed on her maiden voyage to Tahiti in 1976.

Now it is her first stop since returning from voyaging around the world.