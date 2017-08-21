Maui Humane Society recreates (incredibly scientific) partial solar eclipse

If you missed Monday’s partial solar eclipse in Hawaii, the Maui Humane Society has you covered.

The shelter posted a video of an incredibly scientific recreation that won’t burn your retinas — though you might suffer from cuteness overload.

It credited the idea to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

If you live on Maui and are looking to expand your family, the Maui Humane Society has animals up for adoption.

The shelter is also offering free spay and neuter surgery for cats and dogs.

Call (808) 877-3680 ext. 3 to make an appointment.