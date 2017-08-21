Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: The Moore ohana



Larry Moore is in the military and his wife Daria Barnes Moore is a stay-at-home mother. The Moore’s live in Pearl City and Daria does the vast majority of the cooking in their household.

They’re fans of the show and entered online to invite Chef Sam and John to visit their kitchen.

Box Choy items:

Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese

Heinz Apple Cider Vinegar

COLLARD GREENS with Bacon

½ package bacon, sliced

1 medium onion, chopped

2 medium bell peppers, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

2 pounds collard greens, stems removed and sliced

1 can chicken stock

Cook bacon in a skillet until it begins to brown around the edges. Add onions and bell pepper and cook until they are softened and starting to brown. Add garlic, salt and pepper. Add chicken stock and bring to a boil. Add collard greens and cook until leaves are wilted. Add extra chicken stock if it begins to dry out.

BARBECUE CHICKEN WINGS

1 dozen chicken wings, cooked

1 ½ tablespoon Heinz Apple Cider Vinegar

1 ½ tablespoon Heinz Ketchup

1 ½ tablespoon oyster sauce

½ cup Kraft Honey Barbecue Sauce

2 tablespoons green onions, sliced

Heat chicken in a wok. Add Heinz Apple Cider Vinegar, Heinz Ketchup, oyster sauce and Kraft Honey Barbecue Sauce and toss well. Remove from heat, place on a serving platter and garnish with green onions.

DOUGHNUT BREAD PUDDING

6 doughnuts

2 eggs

1 ½ cup milk

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon butter

Slice doughnuts into cubes and place in a small baking pan. In a bowl, add eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract. Mix well. Pour mixture over donuts. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Once done, place on a serving plate and spread butter on top.