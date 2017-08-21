Tens of thousands more to hit the roads as new semester begins for University of Hawaii students

The University of Hawaii system is back to school on Monday, and that will add tens of thousands of cars on the roadways across the state.

At University of Hawaii at Manoa alone you’re looking at close to 20,000 students returning to campus today for the first day of classes. Add in addition U-H West Oahu more than two thousand students, most of them commuters.

Then you add up all the community colleges and you’re talking thousands more that includes neighbor islands.

University of Hawaii at Hilo has more than 4,000 students so roadways all across the state will be seeing more traffic on Monday morning.

You may want to get an early start.

Here on Oahu, the University of Hawaii, the state’s largest school has implemented a number of measures to try and offer diverse ways to get to school.

The Rainbow Shuttle is a free bus service that runs through a number of nearby neighborhoods to Manoa, Makiki, Kaimuki, Manoa itself.

