Undefeated Kapa’a makes Division-I debut in Cover2 State Rankings

Across the board it was a unanimous choice in the latest Cover2 State Rankings as both Saint Louis (2-0) in Division-I and Lahainaluna (2-1) in Division-II held on to top spot in their respective divisions, each receiving all 20 first place votes from selected media members across the state.

It’s the second straight week that the Crusaders earned the number-1 sweep. The reigning HHSAA Division-I open division state champions were idle this past weekend and will receive another bye week entering their ILH season opener against sixth-ranked Kamehameha (2-0) on September 1st.

Speaking of the Warriors, after an idle week the ILH power dropped a spot, swapping places with Mililani (2-0) as the Trojans came in at fifth following an impressive 47-0 win over Leilehua this past weekend.

For the first time as a member of Division-I, Kapa’a (2-0) made the top-10 as the Warriors replaced winless Waianae (0-3) at number-10.

As for Division-II, the Lunas improved to 2-1 with a win over King Kekaulike to open the statewide week three schedule last Thursday receiving six more first place votes from a week ago. Big Red will open league play against MIL Division-I member Maui on Friday.

Saint Francis (2-1) and Damien (2-1) swapped places after the Saints beat Konawaena 39-20 and the Monarchs lost to Villa Park 14-6.

Despite beating Roosevelt 42-0 this past weekend, Pearl City (2-1) fell out of the top five with Kaimuki (2-0) and Waipahu (2-0) narrowly edging out the Chargers for the fourth and fifth spots.

DIVISION I

1. Saint Louis (20) 2-0

2. Kahuku 2-0

3. Kapolei 3-0

4. Punahou 1-0

5. Mililani 2-0

6. Kamehameha 2-0

7. Campbell 2-1

8. Kailua 2-0

9. Hilo 1-0

10. Kapa’a 2-0

Also receiving votes: Waianae (0-3), Farrington (1-2)

DIVISION II

1. Lahainaluna (20) 2-1

2. Saint Francis 2-1

3. Damien 2-1

4. Kaimuki 2-0

5. Waipahu 2-0

Also receiving votes: Pearl City (2-1)