Waikiki restaurant to close after 38 years

A restaurant in Waikiki known for its open-air outdoor grill just steps from the beach is closing after 38 years in business.

Shore Bird Restaurant and Beach Bar in Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort will close when its lease ends on Sept. 30.

According to Shore Bird, the owners are retiring.

“Over 25 million people from all over the world have wined and dined and experienced the aloha at ‘Da Bird,’ one of the last of two original Waikiki beach restaurants that were a part of old Hawaii,” the restaurant said in a release.

Its sister restaurant, The Ocean House, will also close.

Click here for more information.