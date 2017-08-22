Hawaii island man accused of holding woman against her will, killing dog

A Honokaa man has been charged with a variety of felony and misdemeanor offenses after he allegedly held a woman against her will and killed a dog.

Bronson Lee Ganigan, 35, was charged with kidnapping, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, first-degree terroristic threatening, abuse of a family or household member, cruelty to animals, second-degree assault, and second-degree reckless endangering.

On Thursday evening, Aug. 17, South Hilo patrol officers were called to the Kaumana City neighborhood on a domestic violence incident involving the use of a firearm.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, the victim said she had been held against her will since Tuesday morning, Aug. 15. She was eventually able to escape and run to a family member’s residence about a quarter-mile away.

At one point during this incident, the suspect was said to have beat and killed a small dog, police said.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Christopher Ragasa of the Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8843 or Christopher.ragasa@hawaiicounty.gov.