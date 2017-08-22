Hawaiian Electric launches mobile app with outage information, alerts

Hawaiian Electric is making it easier for customers to find information about and report power outages.

The utility launched a mobile app that includes an interactive outage map. Users with the geolocation feature turned on can see information on any existing outages near their current location.

“It sort of grew out of our release last year of our outage map, or online outage map,” explained Shannon Tangonan, HECO spokeswoman. “What we wanted to do was create an even easier way for customers to get information from us regarding outages, but this is also what’s exciting for us. It’s a platform for more things to come.”

The app also provides instant alerts on utility work and weather-related events.

Features such as bill payment options, usage monitoring, and customized account notifications will be added as they become available.

“We just want to see how customers react to it, see how it goes so far,” Tangonan said. “We tested it out with own employees and the response has been really good. I think the public will enjoy it as well.”

Click to download the app on Apple iTunes or Google Play.