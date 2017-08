A good portion of Waiau and Pearl City was out of power Tuesday, all because of a garbage truck.

Hawaiian Electric says at around 9:10 a.m., the truck snagged some overhead power lines on Hoohulu Place, and caused a pole to snap in two.

The incident cut power to roughly 1,680 homes and businesses.

Crews managed to restore electricity to all but 14 customers by 1 p.m.

Their power is expected to be back on at around 6:30 p.m.