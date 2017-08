In today’s Down to Earth Healthy & Delicious segment, we’re making a “Back to School” packable lunch: Hot n’ Spicy Noodles with Vegan Sausage.

Kids love noodles and this simple recipe combines cooked noodles with vegan sausage, spinach, cherry tomatoes, and a spicy, tangy sauce made with Sriracha, balsamic vinegar, and soy sauce. It’s a versatile recipe that can be tailored to anyone’s individual taste.

For recipe, go to downtoearth.org.