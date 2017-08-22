Kapolei forfeits 41-7 win over Castle following self reported use of ineligible player

Three days after an impressive 41-7 victory over Castle, the 3rd-ranked Kapolei Hurricanes announced Tuesday night that the school has forfeited the win for what was described as a use of an ineligible player.

The forfeiture which Hurricanes head coach Darren Hernandez explained to KHON2 stemmed from a miscommunication regarding the amount of practices and games that players under academic review status were prohibited for from the previous school year.

“We grade checked every kid and they all passed their classes so we assumed they were legit, but the declaration day was yesterday, not Friday, because it was a holiday and didn’t count towards the 10 days” said Hernandez.

The error was self reported and is believed to not be an issue moving forward.

Kapolei High School Athletic Department Statement:

A miscommunication occurred regarding the dates and amount of games ARS student-athletes were prohibited to participate in per league rules, and the error was self reported.

The ARS student-athletes were disallowed from competing in the first two games (Campbell and Waianae), then were grade checked for the first two weeks of school as we do every year, and everyone on ARS passed their grade check.

This year, because school started later, the two-week grade check period ended on a Monday, due to a state holiday the previous Friday, and we failed to recognize the eligibility deadline. As such, an ineligible player was allowed to participate.

The athletic administration takes full responsibility for the error.

With the forfeiture, the Hurricanes now move to 2-1 on the season, while the Knights improve to 2-1.

Kapolei will return to action this Saturday with a game at Farrington at 6:30pm televised on Spectrum X-Cast 1022.

The Knights will also play Satuday against Mililani at 6:30, televised on Spectrum X-Cast 1021.