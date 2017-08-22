Kauai Police Department launches new online crime map

Kauai residents can find out more about the crimes taking place in their neighborhood.

The Kauai Police Department recently launched a new online crime mapping program called LexisNexis Community Crime Map, which replaces the former program RAIDS Online.

LexisNexis is a free platform that allows people to view a map of various types of crimes which can be filtered by type of crime, date and/or location of the incident. Users can also receive automatic crime activity alerts via email, and submit anonymous tips on reported crimes.

Data in LexisNexis syncs directly with KPD’s records system and is updated automatically.

“This map helps the public to better understand crime trends that occur in their area and make informed decisions to stay safe,” said Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry.

The public is reminded that this tool is not intended for emergency use or to file an official police report.

To file a police report, contact Police Dispatch at 241-1711. If you have an emergency, call 911.

Click here to view the LexisNexis Community Crime Map.