Moon jellyfish spotted in Ala Wai Canal

Moon jellyfish are floating in the Ala Wai Canal!

Molly Tapken sent us photos of the translucent creatures Tuesday.

Experts at the Waikiki Aquarium say moon jellyfish enjoy warm water and are common in Hawaii.

“Some researchers at (the University of Hawaii) and here have done some research in the past, and they believe that the species that are found around the Ala Wai probably came from New Guinea back in the World War II era,” said Kelley Niide, Waikiki Aquarium biologist.

“It’s interesting, because I used to be able to see them all year round, and recently that used to be my go-to spot to collect when we need new supply, because I don’t culture them here. But the past couple years, I haven’t readily been able to spot them in the places where they’re usually spotted,” Niide added.

Moon jellyfish can sting, but unlike box jellyfish, experts say they are harmless to most humans.

“You could probably only feel them on the sensitive parts of your skin and it’s very mild,” Niide said. “They’re mostly just slimy.”

Click here for more information on moon jellies.