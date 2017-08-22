Police believe distracted driving played role in deadly Kailua-Kona crash

The Hawaii Police Department says inattention likely played a role in a deadly head-on crash in Kailua-Kona.

It happened Thursday, Aug. 17, at around 2:40 p.m., on Highway 190 at the 33-mile marker.

According to police, a 2009 Nissan Frontier operated by a 48-year-old Kailua-Kona man was traveling north when it crossed the center line and hit an oncoming 2007 Honda CR-V.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Bernadette Chock, 71, was taken to Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her passenger, a 73-year-old man, and the driver of the Nissan were also hospitalized.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has opened a negligent homicide investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 23rd traffic fatality this year compared to 15 at this time last year.