Polynesian Bowl selections for local players to be announced this season on Cover2

The second annual Polynesian Bowl already has commitments from 90 seniors from across the country and American Samoa for the 2018 edition of the high school football all-star game on Saturday, Jan. 20, at Aloha Stadium.

Four players from Hawaii have already been extended and accepted invites with Waianae LB Kana’i Mauga, Kahuku DE Samson Reed, Kapolei LB Rocky Savea and ‘Iolani WR Justin Genovia.

Of the 90 players, nine are 5-star recruits, including quarterback Justin Fields of Harrison, Georgia who is the No. 1 overall recruit for 2018 according to ESPN.com. Another 46 are 4-star recruits.

Over the next 13 weeks, two players from Hawaii will be selected to the game every Thursday.

Starting this Thursday, Hawaii Prep World will reveal one of the selections at approximately noon. The other selection will be announced on Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, beginning on Thursday August 31st at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2. This week, the selection will be announced during the Thursday sportscast on the 6 p.m. KHON2 news.

The top 21 ranked Polynesian seniors in the country have already committed to the game. Currently 52 of the 90 players overall are of Polynesian ancestry and 21 states are represented with 36 players having already committed. Southern California currently leads the way with six commits in the game.