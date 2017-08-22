State plans to use pesticide to eradicate rat population on Lehua Island

On Wednesday, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to start a project to eradicate rats on Lehua Island, which is a small, crescent-shaped island just off Niihau, west of Kauai.

DLNR says the rats are eating native seabirds and destroying native plants, and officials want to create a predator-free environment.

The state wants to conduct aerial drops of a pesticide to kill the rats.

State Rep. Dee Morikawa, D, Niihau, Lehua, Koloa, Waimea, expressed serious concerns about the project. She says she was hoping for another alternative.

“People are saying they can do more a precise drop of the poison. They can do bait stations and have them monitor them,” she said. “There’s a bait that sterilizes the rat and over time, the rats will eventually disappear. Pretty much they just want people on the ground to do it more safely, so that they can make sure it doesn’t fall into the ocean.”

On Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture approved a permit for the aerial drop.

The department said in a press release:

“HDOA Chairperson Scott Enright believes that the Lehua Island Restoration Project Partnership has successfully addressed these concerns and has acquired all the needed permits to allow them to move forward in the effort to preserve the island’s native plants and natural ecosystem that supports one of the largest and most diverse seabird colonies in the main Hawaiian Islands.”

A DLNR spokesman said, “consistent with our cautious approach to minimize risks, our operational plan requires an ’06:00- day-of’ decision to bait or not bait based the on current and forecasted weather and climactic conditions.”

Agriculture crews will monitor the drop to make sure appropriate measures are being taken to protect fish and wildlife.