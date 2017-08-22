Wyland to repaint murals after agreement reached with Hawaiian Airlines

Related Coverage Artist Wyland at odds with Hawaiian Airlines over preservation of building murals

An agreement has been reached to save two iconic Hawaiian humpback murals on a building near Honolulu’s airport.

Last Thursday, talks between Wyland and Hawaiian Airlines stalled, in part over the artist’s right to own his artwork and Hawaiian’s safety concerns.

The two have since resolved those issues and painting is slated to begin this Sunday, Aug. 27.

A spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement:

“Wyland has provided us with the assurances we needed to proceed safely with the repainting and our repair work, and we are happy to be doing so.”

“It’s a mural that really is much more than a piece of art. It’s a piece of art that’s become part of the fabric of Hawaii’s public art scene, and if we didn’t protect it, if I didn’t repaint it, it would be lost forever,” Wyland said.

Wyland says he plans to add new elements to the murals.

“(I’m) very excited to redo the murals and also add some other animals that are basic to these waters. The Hawaiian monk seal, for example. I can’t tell you everything. You just have to drive down the freeway or actually come to the wall site,” he teased.

Wyland credited the agreement to overwhelming support from the community. He says all the paint is being donated by Sherwin-Williams, and the building’s previous owner is supplying the clear, protective coating that will cover the murals.

Wyland says he will paint the mural in one week, and is doing so for free.

Anyone is welcome to watch him, and can even volunteer to help with the project, from holding scaffolding to mixing paint.

If you’d like to help, email wyland@wyland.com.