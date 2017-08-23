(20) Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens Ah Mow-Santos era this weekend

HONOLULU—The No. 20 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team opens its 2017 season with the Texaco Rainbow Wahine Invitational this weekend from August 25-27. Competing in the high-powered, three-day tourney are Marquette, No. 22 San Diego and No. 13 UCLA. The ‘Bows open against Marquette on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 p.m. in the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawai’i returns five starters and 12 letterwinners from last year’s squad—including all-Big West first team players Emily Maglio, Savanah Kahakai, and Norene Iosia. It will be the first time in 42 seasons that Dave Shoji will not be at the helm of the Rainbow Wahine program. First year head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos will begin a new era this season. Ah Mow-Santos is only the third head coach in program history. She is considered one of the most decorated players in UH history, with an impressive resume that includes two first-team All-America selections, three Olympic Games appearances, and is a member of the school’s Sports Circle of Honor and Hawai’i Sports Hall of Fame.

Last year, the Rainbow Wahine finished the season ranked No. 17 in the final AVCA coaches poll after posting a 23-6 overall record. Hawai’i captured their second-straight Big West title and 25th overall conference crown with a 15-1 BWC record. The ‘Bows competed in their 35th NCAA tournament where they defeated USC in the first round but fell to Minnesota in the second round in Minneapolis.

All three opponents in this years Invitational competed in last year’s NCAA tourney. Marquette advanced to its sixth-straight NCAA tournament after finishing 23-9 overall and second in the Big East Conference. It will be UH’s first meeting against the Golden Eagles. San Diego was ranked all season long in the AVCA poll and finished at No. 22 after posting a 24-6 overall record. Hawai’i is 3-1 against the Toreros all-time but fell in its most recent meeting vs. USD in five sets in 2013. UCLA recorded a 27-7 overall record last year and placed third in the powerful PAC-12. The Bruins advanced to the NCAA Regional Finals where they fell to Minnesota in four. UCLA finished the season ranked No. 6 and UH’s all-time record against the Bruins is tied at 37-37.

2017 Texaco Rainbow Wahine invitational Schedule

Aug. 25 UCLA vs. San Diego 4:45 p.m.

Marquette 7:00 p.m.

Aug 26 UCLA vs. Marquette 4:45 p.m.

San Diego 7:00 p.m.

Aug 27 San Diego vs. Marquette 2:45 p.m.

UCLA 5:00 p.m.

Matches #1-3

WHAT: Texaco Rainbow Wahine Invitational

WHO: No. 20 Hawai’i (0-0), Marquette (0-0), No. 22 San Diego (0-0), No. 13 UCLA (0-0)

WHEN: August 25-27, 2017

WHERE: Stan Sheriff Center (Honolulu, HI)

Friday (Aug. 25) – fans can get 50% off the individual ticket price in select areas (valid until Thursday, August 24 at 11:59 p.m).

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports will televise all of UH’s matches this week with Kanoa Leahey handling the play-by-play and Chris McLaughlin doing the color. Fans in Hawai’i can watch on Spectrum channels 12 and 1012 (HD).

STREAMING VIDEO: UH’s matches will be streamed live for mainland fans. Go to HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule for links.

RADIO: ESPN 1420 am will air all the UH matches this week with Tiff Wells handling the broadcasts.

AUDIO WEBCAST: http://www.espn1420am.com

LIVE STATS: Lives for all of the tournament matches will be available at HawaiiAthlectics.com

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, online at HawaiiAthletics.com, or by phone at (808) 944-2697 (BOWS).

