Camp Agape Labor Day Weekend

Every Labor Day weekend, about 150 children of incarcerated parents attend Camp Agape, sponsored by Camp Agape Hawaii. The camp first started in 2005 and stems from a mission to share God’s love with children whose parents are in prison. Camp Agape is an annual, four-day event filled with an intentional series of activities and events that shares messages love, trust, forgiveness and hope.

The camp is free for children between the ages of 7 and 17 and is fully supported by donations.

If you would like to sign up a child or want to give a donation, please visit Camp Agape’s website for more information: CampAgapeHawaii.com

