Can or No Can?! – Sumo Challenge

By Published:

 

CAN OR NO CAN?! is the Living808 game show that pairs off two viewers in a competition for fun prizes. Winners have chance to win our grand prize, a trip for two to Las Vegas. In today’s competition, contestants Darwin and Ferdinand compete to see who will win the Sumo challenge.

To rent the Sumo suits for your next party or company function, contact Party Rentals Hawaii!

Website: http://www.partyrentalshawaii.com/

If you’d like to apply to be a contestant on CAN OR NO CAN?! please fill out an application at khon2.com/can-or-no-can/.

