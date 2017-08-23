City responds to safety concerns over confusing traffic lights along Salt Lake Boulevard

The city is promising to clear up traffic confusion in Salt Lake.

Drivers say a traffic signal on Salt Lake Boulevard is easy to miss, and they’re worried someone is going to get hurt or worse.

There are two stop lights fairly close to each other — one at the intersection of Arizona Road, and another at Ala Lilikoi Street.

Residents say people often look at the light on Ala Lilikoi Street and don’t notice the prior one on Arizona Road.

Both intersections see high-volume traffic with a shopping center, library, school, and homes nearby.

Concerns were brought to the Salt Lake Neighborhood Board, which then notified the city. Now, officials are taking steps to make the light safer.

Tune into KHON2 News at 5 for the full story.

