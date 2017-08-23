ESPN takes broadcaster Robert Lee off Virginia’s season-opener in Charlottesville

The Associated Press and KHON2 Web Staff Published:
(Photo: Twitter via CNN)

BRISTOL, Connecticut (AP) — ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work the University of Virginia’s football season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The game is scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 2, against William & Mary in Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

A spokeswoman for ESPN says Lee has been moved to Youngstown State’s game at Pittsburgh on the ACC Network instead.

The network says the decision was made “as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name.”

Plans to remove a statue of Lee led to a protest in Charlottesville earlier this month that attracted what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade. Violent clashes erupted between a large gathering of white nationalists and hundreds of counter protesters.

ESPN says the decision to put Lee on another game was made “collectively.” It also says it’s “a shame that this is even a topic of conversation.”

