Former Warrior All-American Salas taking a new route in his career

Since the year 2000, 12 players from the University of Hawaii football team have had careers lasting at least 6 years in the National Football League.

The most recent member into that fraternity, Greg Salas, officially announced his retirement Wednesday.

Salas, a former All-American for the Warriors, has moved back to Hawaii and will now pursue his masters of business administration.

He admitted the decision wasn’t as difficult as he’d imagined: “It wasn’t that hard because the NFL kind of makes that decision for you sometimes.” Salas said.

“I know I had a lot of injuries and a bad injury history so teams are kind of shying away from me for that. It was tough to kind of just give it a rest. I’m very happy, I lived out a childhood dream to hear my name called on draft day. To celebrate it with my family and friends, that’s something that I’ll treasure forever. Running down the first time on the field, I have so many great memories in the NFL.”

In his half-dozen seasons, the 29-year-old played for 6 different teams after originally being drafted out of Hawaii by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL draft.

Numerous leg injuries hampered Salas throughout much of his career, but he still averaged 14 yards-per-reception in his 29 career games played.

“I’m very content in how my career ended up. I’m excited about the future and I’m excited to start something new besides football. I’ve been doing that for over 20 years so it’s going to be fun to see how successful I can be at something else.”

Now, Salas will tackle fatherhood. Greg and his wife Dominique celebrated the birth of their daughter earlier this month.

“The timing couldn’t be any better for me personally. I get to actually focus on my family right now. Be there for my wife, be there for my child which was born two weeks ago and I’m loving it. I’m loving every second of it.”

Outside of his educational pursuits, Salas will also be working with KHON2 as a football analyst.

You can catch him making his debut Thursday night in Cover2’s Pro Football Preview at 9:30 on KHON2.