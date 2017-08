Click here for KHON2’s Live Traffic Map.

Honolulu police have shut down all but the left shoulder lane of the H-1 Freeway westbound in Makakilo due to a crash.

It happened at around 1:53 p.m. just before the Makakilo off-ramp.

According to police dispatch, the crash involves several vehicles and a tractor-trailer.

We’re told no one was critically injured. Crews are working to move the vehicles off the road.

