Hawaii’s medical marijuana law is creating quite a stir in the workforce.

There are more questions about how to guarantee a fair and safe working environment for employers and employees.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, attorney Joseph Ernst, Director at Torkildson, Katz, Moore, Hetherington & Harris joined us in studio to talk about the issue and a chance for businesses to learn more.

Ernst says many employers and employees often don’t realize how many rules and regulations are covered by employment law, leading to confusion for employers and employees alike. He says employment laws are also constantly updated to reflect current policies and practices, which is why his law firm partners every year with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii for the Employment Law seminar. It is an opportunity to update businesses on these laws.

The recent Massachusetts Supreme Court case, Barbuto v. Advantage Sales and Marketing, LLC has affirmed an employee’s right to use medical marijuana, saying that an employee who was terminated for her use of the drug could file a handicap discrimination lawsuit. Many states are following the Barbuto case very closely including Hawaii.

The 2017 Annual Employment Law Seminar, the largest and most comprehensive employment law seminar in Hawaii, is this Friday, August 25 at the Hawaii Convention Center. Registration is open until Thursday morning and can be made by visiting the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii’s website at http://www.cochawaii.org.