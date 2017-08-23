HONOLULU Family: 2nd Annual Keiki Miracle Day

HONOLULU Family is searching for local, real-life kids between the ages of 1 and 12 years old to be on their covers next year.

All keiki must be residents of O‘ahu, at the time of entry and be entered by his or her parents or legal guardians. Each entry is $10 online. However, the entry fee will be waived if keiki sign up this Saturday, at the 2nd annual Keiki Miracle Day happening at HOCU Honolulu Federal Credit Union from 11am-2pm.

Christi Young and Lillie Piosalan have details.

HOCU is located at 2305 S. Beretania Street.

For more info you can go to www.myhocu.com.