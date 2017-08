Honolulu Habitat for Humanity is all about building communities, homes and hope for the people of Hawaii.

T.J. Joseph, Operations Manager and Rozie Breslin, Family Services Coordinator, tells us what community engagement means to the organization and about the financial workshops they’re offering.

For more information on attending a workshop or Honolulu Habitat’s programs, go to honoluluhabitat.org or call 808-538-7070.