Honolulu’s Bruno Mars meets namesake, former pro wrestler Bruno Sammartino

Honolulu native Bruno Mars has met the man he’s nicknamed after: former pro wrestling champion Bruno Sammartino. Bruno Mars has met the man he’s nicknamed after: former pro wrestling champion Bruno Sammartino.

The two met Tuesday night when the pop singing sensation’s 24K Magic World Tour stopped in Pittsburgh.

I was nicknamed after this professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino. Tonight in Pittsburgh I had the honor of meeting him! 🙌 #OG #24kmagicworldtour A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

Sammartino heard through friends that Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez, was nicknamed “Bruno” by his father because he was a “chunky” baby. The wrestling legend – now 81 – was about 275 pounds in his prime and the favorite wrestler of Mars’ father. Sammartino says he was “extremely impressed. … He was the most humble, nicest guy. He couldn’t have been more respectful.”

Mars accepted a replica of Sammartino’s championship belt from what was then known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation.

The promotion is now World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE. Mars posted a picture of the meeting on Instagram.