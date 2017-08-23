Honolulu’s Bruno Mars meets namesake, former pro wrestler Bruno Sammartino

Associated Press Published:
This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, photo provided by Shaun Hoffman, shows Bruno Mars, left, meeting retired professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino, right, as Mars holds Sammartino's world champion belt, coinciding with a concert as part of Mars' 24K Magic World Tour in Pittsburgh. The pop singing sensation and the retired professional wrestler met Tuesday after Sammartino heard through friends that Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez, was nicknamed "Bruno" by his father because he was a "chunky" baby. (Shaun Hoffman via AP)

Honolulu native Bruno Mars has met the man he’s nicknamed after: former pro wrestling champion Bruno Sammartino. Bruno Mars has met the man he’s nicknamed after: former pro wrestling champion Bruno Sammartino.

The two met Tuesday night when the pop singing sensation’s 24K Magic World Tour stopped in Pittsburgh.

Sammartino heard through friends that Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez, was nicknamed “Bruno” by his father because he was a “chunky” baby. The wrestling legend – now 81 – was about 275 pounds in his prime and the favorite wrestler of Mars’ father. Sammartino says he was “extremely impressed. … He was the most humble, nicest guy. He couldn’t have been more respectful.”

Mars accepted a replica of Sammartino’s championship belt from what was then known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation.

The promotion is now World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE. Mars posted a picture of the meeting on Instagram.

