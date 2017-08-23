Keiki Corner: Fun ways to teach literacy

By Published:

 

Kama’aina Kids is finding fun ways to teach literacy in the classrooms. In today’s Keiki Corner, Preschool Directors Nevetra Whorline and Chanelle Mattos  gives parents some tips on how they can make reading and writing fun for kids at home.

 

www.kamaainakids.com

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s