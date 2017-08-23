Keiki Corner: Fun ways to teach literacy

Kama’aina Kids is finding fun ways to teach literacy in the classrooms. In today’s Keiki Corner, Preschool Directors Nevetra Whorline and Chanelle Mattos gives parents some tips on how they can make reading and writing fun for kids at home.
Kama’aina Kids is finding fun ways to teach literacy in the classrooms. In today’s Keiki Corner, Preschool Directors Nevetra Whorline and Chanelle Mattos gives parents some tips on how they can make reading and writing fun for kids at home.
Advertisement
Advertisement