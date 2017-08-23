Lawmakers ‘very close’ to decision on rail special session

A decision to move forward with a special session to address funding for Honolulu’s rail project could be made Thursday.

Hawaii state senators are scheduled to meet that morning.

Sen. Will Espero says they are still waiting to make sure there’s a measure both the House and Senate agree upon, and he has yet to see the proposal.

The target date to start a special session is Monday.

With a Sept. 15 deadline to submit a financial plan to finish rail, lawmakers are feeling the pressure from the federal government.

Negotiations have been extensive because billions of dollars are on the line.

“We’re within our timeline. There are still negotiations going on, and on Monday, there will be a committee hearing. If that is the case and at that committee hearing, the public and others will be able to testify on any bill which is before us,” Espero said. “There have been discussions going on and individually among senators and leadership, and we are very close. We feel that the discussions have been fruitful.”

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell released the following statement Wednesday:

“House and Senate leadership have committed to the FTA and the public, in a letter dated June 16, 2017, a legislative solution to fully fund the completion of rail to Ala Moana. Full funding is $3 billion. Any plan short of that is not a viable solution. Any shortfall or shifting of any other state or city funds currently dedicated to City operations and services, would force a property tax increase on our residents and businesses. Such an outcome is not acceptable to the taxpayers of Honolulu. I remain hopeful the legislature will provide a bill that will fully fund the project.”

Agendas need to be filed by Friday for lawmakers to start taking any action by Monday.