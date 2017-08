Fresh off of her national tour with reggae favorites Rebelution, this local girl is making waves internationally – sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in Reggae and island music.

She’s here at home enjoying some time off after releasing her latest single and music video this weekend. She stopped by WakeUp2Day to tell us more, as well as perform “Sun and Shine” and her hit “You Won’t Be Alone.”

For more information on Hirie, visit www.hiriemusic.com