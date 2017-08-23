Longs Drugs at Kamehameha Shopping Center closed following chemical leak

A decision will be made later Wednesday morning whether or not to open the Longs Drugs store at the Kamehameha Shopping Center.

The store, which is usually open 24 hours was closed during the early morning hours following a scare from the night before.

Firefighters were called at :8:15 p.m. after reports of a white vapor coming out of the store’s air conditioning unit.

Emergency Medical Services also responded.

The store was evacuated and three people complained of sickness with two treated at the scene. One person was eventually taken to the hospital.

The evacuation has since been lifted and only employees are allowed in the store.

Fire officials told KHON2 the vapor cloud came from a leak in the air conditioner’s refrigerant tank. The unit was shut down while the building was ventilated.

Stay with KHON2.com for more updates.