The First Native Hawaiian American Girl doll

American Girl now has a Native Hawaiian doll! Nanea Mitchell, American Girl’s newest BeForever historical character! She joins the lineup of other historical figures that depict key historical times in America. Nanea is a hapa Haole 9-year old girl, with strong Hawaiian values growing up in Honolulu, in 1941, at the time of the attack on Oahu and Pearl Harbor. Along with the actual doll, there are books on Nanea’s life and the historical significance of the time, plus accessories that authentically share the period.

Today, we learned all about the doll and tell how you can win a free one!

