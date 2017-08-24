Former Campbell star Kahaloa released by Cincinnati Reds

A little over four months after former Campbell star pitcher Ian Kahaloa was suspended 50 games for testing positive for a drug of abuse, the 19-year-old was released by the Cincinnati Reds.

Kahaloa, who guided the Sabers to the 2015 state title, had videos surface in April of apparent drug paraphernalia posted to social media.

Zach Buchanan of Cincinnati.com first reported the story. Reds farm director Jeff Grape told Buchanan that Kahaloa didn’t meet standards that the organization wanted to see during his suspension and stint in a treatment facility.

Kahaloa was fantastic on the field for the Reds organization, compiling a 2.35 earned run average with 83 strikeouts in 76.2 inning pitched for the rookie-level AZL Reds and Billings Mustangs in two seasons.

The former 5th round pick had signed for a $300,000 bonus out of Campbell.