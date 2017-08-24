Honolulu police shell out more than $171,000 in overtime to protect visiting dignitaries

How much do we pay to protect visiting dignitaries on Oahu?

According to a report from the Honolulu Police Department, the department paid more than $171,000 for overtime and expenses over the last fiscal year.

The lion’s share of the cost went to protecting President Barack Obama while he was in town for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Conference. The department paid $42,147 for 37 officers to provide U.S. Secret Service motorcade support, K-9, and Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) sweeps from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2016.

The second biggest expense: Vice President Joe Biden, who met with Japanese and Korean officials and observed the multinational Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise from July 13 to 15, 2016. The department paid $40,508 for 34 officers to provide U.S. Secret Service motorcade support, K-9, and EOD sweeps.

The third largest sum: $25,728 in overtime expenses for 35 officers to provide motorcade support for Vice President Mike Pence when he was in town April 24 to 26, 2017.

More recently, HPD provided motorcade support for current Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at a cost of $9,566. Seven officers provided motorcade support from June 1 to 6, 2017.