June Jones named head coach of Hamilton Ti-Cats

By Published: Updated:
June Jones // Courtesy: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former University of Hawaii head football coach June Jones has been promoted to head the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the organization announced on their website Thursday.

Kent Austin is handing over the reigns of head coach after Hamilton started the season 0-8.

Jones was hired as assistant head coach of the team back on August 2nd.

Fellow former University of Hawaii assistant coach Jeff Reinebold was relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator of the Ti-Cats on August 8th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s