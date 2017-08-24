June Jones named head coach of Hamilton Ti-Cats

Former University of Hawaii head football coach June Jones has been promoted to head the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the organization announced on their website Thursday.

Kent Austin is handing over the reigns of head coach after Hamilton started the season 0-8.

Jones was hired as assistant head coach of the team back on August 2nd.

Fellow former University of Hawaii assistant coach Jeff Reinebold was relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator of the Ti-Cats on August 8th.