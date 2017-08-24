Man dies following single-vehicle crash in Waiau

A 70-year-old man has died following a crash in Waiau Thursday.

It happened at around 10:24 a.m. on Kaahumanu Street near Waiau District Park.

According to police, the man lives just up the road, and was traveling southbound when his truck hit a tree.

Police say he may have suffered a medical condition.

“At this time, we are investigating whether the seat belt was used, but at this time, we feel it wasn’t used and possible speed was involved,” said Lt. Andre Peters, Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.