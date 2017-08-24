Punahou’s Alama Uluave invited to 2018 Polynesian Bowl

The first pair of Hawaii high school football standouts to earn invites into the 2018 Polynesian Bowl over the next 13 weeks were revealed Thursday as Punahou’s Alama Uluave was announced as the newest addition to the prestigious all-star game roster on the KHON2 News.
Uluave joins Kapolei defensive end Kukea Emmsley whose invite was announced earlier in the day via the Hawaii Prep World.
Uluave, a 6-2, 275-pound offensive lineman who has played center, guard, and tackle for the Buffanblu in his prep career, is the little brother of California-Brekley junior OL Semisi Uluave.
The younger brother is considered the seventh best prospect in the state and top center which is the position that he is expected to play at the next level.
Currently he has 10 FBS scholarship offers but remains un-committed with his choices being Air Force, Army, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Syracuse, Texas Tech, UNLV, and Washington State.
“It’s good to have an older brother like Semisi. He really paved the way for me and my younger siblings and also for offensive lineman out of Punahou and just Hawaii athletes in general. It’s just exciting and it’s an honor just to be looked at as one of the highest prospects in Hawaii, so it’s just all good” said Uluave.
Uluave joins Emmsley and fellow Kapolei defender Rockey Savea, along with Kahuku’s Samson Reed, Waianae’s Kana’i Mauga and ‘Iolani’s Justin Genovia as players from Hawaii selected for the 2018 Polynesian Bowl, which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Aloha Stadium.
Over the next 12-weeks, 24 more local prep standouts will earn invites to the all-star game with two players being selected every Thursday.
The Hawaii Prep World will announce the first invite around 12pm HST and the second weekly invite will be announced during Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly which airs every Thursday at 9:30pm on KHON2.
CLICK HERE for more from the 2018 Polynesian Bowl
Friday night the fourth ranked Buffanblu will host 2016 CIF San Diego section runner-up, Torrey Pines at 7:00pm at Aloha Stadium.
“We love any opportunity that we get to represent Hawaii and Punahou well. They play with heart those guys, they play hard so we just got to play harder, play smarter and play our game. We just got to work harder this week and just bring it on Friday” said Uluave.
