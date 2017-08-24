Road closures scheduled for Kapiolani Medical Center construction

If you have to go to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children this weekend, expect some traffic changes in the area.

Construction in front of the hospital is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, 5:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Patients and visitors will be able to access the hospital drop-off area by turning onto Bingham Street from Punahou Street.

Drivers exiting the hospital drop off will need to turn left on Bingham (counter flow) and then right on Punahou. You should plan for extra time because of traffic delays.

For patients and visitors traveling H1 Eastbound to the Kapiolani Garage, the following route is recommended:

Take Punahou Street Exit 23 Right on Punahou Street Left on King Street Left on McCully Street Left on Beretania Street Right on Alexander Street Left on Bingham Street (contraflow see map below) to parking garage

For patients and visitors traveling H1 Westbound to the Kapiolani Garage, the following route is recommended:

Take King Street Exit 25A and turn right onto King Street King Street becomes Beretania Street after the University Avenue intersection Right on Alexander Street Left on Bingham Street (contraflow see map below) to parking garage

Traffic control measures and special duty police officers will be used to route traffic through the area.