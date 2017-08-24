State launches website to help combat invasive species

Invasive species cost Hawaii potentially billions of dollars every year, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

A new website allows the public to help combat the problem.

Through 643pest.org, you can upload photos of invasive species and even mark the location of where you found the pest on a map.

The website launched in July to complement the 643-PEST hotline.

“What we really want is for the public to let us know if they see something that we think needs to be evaluated,” said invasive species coordinator Josh Atwood. “It’s something that is not just for use by (the Department of Land and Natural Resources), Department of Agriculture, but potentially Department of Health if we’re talking about invasive species that have a health aspect or to our partners at University of Hawaii, (Department of Transportation), etc.”

